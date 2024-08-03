Business Standard
Nu Vista reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.65 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 960.94 crore
Net loss of Nu Vista reported to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 960.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1094.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales960.941094.34 -12 OPM %7.3413.36 -PBDT36.0985.16 -58 PBT-12.5435.36 PL NP-8.6522.37 PL
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

