Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nueromind Technologies signs MoU with Nawgati Tech

Nueromind Technologies signs MoU with Nawgati Tech

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

To co-develop next-generation AI-powered solutions for fueling, fleet, and energy sectors

Nueromind Technologies (Phronetic), a cutting-edge deep-tech AI company owned by Infibeam Avenues, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nawgati Tech, a pioneering deep-tech company transforming India's fuel and mobility infrastructure. This deal aims to co-develop next-generation AI-powered solutions tailored for the fueling, fleet, and energy sectors to automate reasoning capabilities for accurate decision making on real time basis by using CCTV-video inputs.

Phronetic's ABM platform is a multimodal technology that combines Video-Language Models (Video LLMs) with a reasoning model. The Video-LLMs provide insight for understanding the environments, while the reasoning models provides intelligence in contextualizing this information. Ultimately, Phronetic's Agentic AI, known as the field agent, enables real-time actions based on these insights.

 

Companies often face operational challenges related to improving efficiency and ensuring SOP (standard operating procedures) compliance. Although current technologies can identify or detect these challenges, they fall short in providing decision-making and action-oriented suggestions due to their lack of reasoning capabilities with video inputs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yatharth Hospital appoints Ashutosh Kumar Jha as Group Chief Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Investor Relations

Yatharth Hospital appoints Ashutosh Kumar Jha as Group Chief Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Investor Relations

Persistent Systems appoints Shimona Chadha as Chief Marketing Officer

Persistent Systems appoints Shimona Chadha as Chief Marketing Officer

SpiceJet receives two of its overhauled engines from StandardAero

SpiceJet receives two of its overhauled engines from StandardAero

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 752 MW solar projects in Q1 FY26

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 752 MW solar projects in Q1 FY26

Chinese stocks edge up to seven-month high

Chinese stocks edge up to seven-month high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon