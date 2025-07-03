Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SpiceJet receives two of its overhauled engines from StandardAero

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

SpiceJet announced that in a significant step towards revitalising its fleet and enhancing operational efficiency, SpiceJethasreceivedthefirsttwoofitsoverhauledenginesfromglobalMROproviderStandardAero.TheseincludeaCFMLEAP-1BenginethatpowerstheBoeing737MAX,overhauledatStandardAerofsHouston,USAfacility,andoneQ400engine,receivedfromStandardAerofsSingaporefacility.

TheairlinehasalsosuccessfullyungroundedanotherBoeing737NGaircraft,whichreturnedtoactiveservicelastmonth,reinforcingSpiceJetfscommitmenttorestoringfleet capacityinastructuredandphasedmanner.

Aspartofitsbroaderfleetrevivalplan,atotalof17enginesweresentforoverhaul.With thereceiptofthefirsttwoengines,SpiceJetexpectsasteadyflowofadditionalenginesin thecomingmonths.

SixCFMLEAP]1BenginesweresenttoStandardAerofsHoustonfacility,whileseven Q400engineshadbeensenttoitsSingaporefacility.Additionally,fourengineshavebeen senttoCarlyleAviationtosupporttherevivalofgroundedBoeing737NGaircraft.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

