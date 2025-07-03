SpiceJet receives two of its overhauled engines from StandardAero

SpiceJet announced that in a significant step towards revitalising its fleet and enhancing operational efficiency, SpiceJethasreceivedthefirsttwoofitsoverhauledenginesfromglobalMROproviderStandardAero.TheseincludeaCFMLEAP-1BenginethatpowerstheBoeing737MAX,overhauledatStandardAerofsHouston,USAfacility,andoneQ400engine,receivedfromStandardAerofsSingaporefacility.
TheairlinehasalsosuccessfullyungroundedanotherBoeing737NGaircraft,whichreturnedtoactiveservicelastmonth,reinforcingSpiceJetfscommitmenttorestoringfleet capacityinastructuredandphasedmanner.
Aspartofitsbroaderfleetrevivalplan,atotalof17enginesweresentforoverhaul.With thereceiptofthefirsttwoengines,SpiceJetexpectsasteadyflowofadditionalenginesin thecomingmonths.
SixCFMLEAP]1BenginesweresenttoStandardAerofsHoustonfacility,whileseven Q400engineshadbeensenttoitsSingaporefacility.Additionally,fourengineshavebeen senttoCarlyleAviationtosupporttherevivalofgroundedBoeing737NGaircraft.
