Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 752 MW solar projects in Q1 FY26

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 752 MW solar projects in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL),a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company, has commissioned 752 MW of renewable Solar projects in Q1 FY26 a record quarterly addition, up 112% from 354 MW in Q1 FY25.

With the Q1 FY26 commissioning, TPREL'S total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind. It further plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26 apart from 1 GW of third-party projects.

Tata Power targets 7.3 GW of total operational capacity by FY26-end, with solar capacity at 5.6 GW and wind capacity at 1.7 GW.

 

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

