Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

Sales rise 406.42% to Rs 9.47 crore

Net Loss of Ecoboard Industries reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 406.42% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.471.87 406 OPM %-7.39-159.89 -PBDT-0.35-3.11 89 PBT-0.78-3.39 77 NP-0.78-8.26 91

Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SER Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit rises 51.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

IMEC Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

