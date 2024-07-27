Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 79.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 949.43 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 79.59% to Rs 221.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 949.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 647.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales949.43647.71 47 OPM %51.9144.82 -PBDT316.99174.89 81 PBT296.82152.61 94 NP221.02123.07 80
