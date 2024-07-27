Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 3.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 11006.18 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 3.52% to Rs 3723.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3597.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 11006.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11048.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11006.1811048.13 0 OPM %86.6884.47 -PBDT7803.617484.05 4 PBT4603.224218.30 9 NP3723.923597.16 4
