Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 3.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 3.52% to Rs 3723.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3597.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 11006.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11048.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.