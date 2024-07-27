Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 106.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.59% to Rs 503.98 croreNet profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 106.00% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.59% to Rs 503.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 297.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales503.98297.18 70 OPM %13.2713.55 -PBDT72.4837.13 95 PBT64.1231.86 101 NP50.7824.65 106
