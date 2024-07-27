Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 718.17 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 10.38% to Rs 34.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 718.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 729.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.718.17729.229.9110.6179.8576.6953.9855.7334.3538.33