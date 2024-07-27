SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 65.72 croreNet profit of SBC Exports rose 15.90% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 65.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales65.7252.86 24 OPM %9.229.88 -PBDT5.735.00 15 PBT5.324.59 16 NP5.324.59 16
