SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 65.72 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 15.90% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 65.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.65.7252.869.229.885.735.005.324.595.324.59