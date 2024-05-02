Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 50.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 2933.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 829.19% to Rs 147.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 10732.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10586.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 50.09% to Rs 100.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 2933.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2928.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2933.442928.5010732.8910586.1716.7312.9915.1311.43373.08245.451124.57711.69155.016.32205.93-239.44100.35201.06147.3715.86