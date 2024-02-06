Nykaa records PAT of Rs 17 cr in Q3 FY24

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.45 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 8.48 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 26.48 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 12.67 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 98.8 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 26.3% as compared with Rs 782 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved by 18 bps to 5.5% in Q3 FY24 as against 5.3% in Q3 FY23, driven by direct and indirect costs efficiencies.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 29% YoY to Rs 3,619.4 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales value (NSV) increased 24.06% to Rs 1,786.6 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,440 crore in Q3 FY23.

Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) GMV grew 25% YoY, with an NSV growth of 20% YoY. Physical retail footprint continues to expand with 39 new stores launched over the last 4 quarters, totalling 174 stores as of 31 December 2023.

Fashion GMV witnessed a strong growth of 40% YoY led by strong growth across all metrics. The companys annual unique transacting customer (AUTC) grew at 23% YoY to 2.9 million, order growth stood at 19% YoY and AOV were up 18% YoY, as on 31 December 2023.

New Businesses (NSV) was at Rs 130.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Superstore scaled up to serving almost 1.5 Lakh transacting retailers across 950 cities as on 31 December 2023.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the investment by way of equity in Nykaa Fashion on a rights issue basis. The funds invested will be utilised towards the repayment of loans given by the company to Nykaa Fashion.

Further, the board has also approved to acquire the Athleisure and Lingerie business of the Nykaa Fashion which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as a going concern on a slump sale basis. The company will entered into business transfer agreement (BTA) .

Furthermore, the board has approved demerger of eB2B business Superstore by Nykaa from FSN Distribution to Nykaa E-Retail. This will help consolidate our online beauty business in a single entity. The proposed demerger will drive synergies in two businesses which have common physical and technology infrastructure, common brand partners as well as are involved in the retail/distribution of common products. The scheme is subject to necessary regulatory and stakeholder approval.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 6,000 brands through its website and mobile applications.

Revenue from operations increased 22.28% YoY to Rs 1,788.8 crore in Q3 FY24, continues to grow at a strong pace.