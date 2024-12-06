Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nykaa slides as CEO Nihir Parikh resigns

Nykaa slides as CEO Nihir Parikh resigns

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) declined 1.40% to Rs 165.15 after its chief executive officer (CEO) and senior management personnel, Nihir Parikh, tendered his resignation due to personal commitments.

Nihir Parikh has been relieved from the services with effect from the close of business hours on 5 December 2024.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technology platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 6,000 brands through its website and mobile applications.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.28% to Rs 12.97 crore on a 24.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,874.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

No rate cut: Lock in fixed deposit interest rates now for maximum returns

car loan

Repo rate unchanged: Have a look at car loan interest rate by various banks

IND vs AUS 2nd Test live updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Gill, Rahul put up 50-run stand

Drone

Zen Technologies rallies 8%, hits new high on pact with AVT Simulation

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat as RBI keeps rates unchanged; GDP forecast cut, CRR slashed to 4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon