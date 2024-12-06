Angel One business performance update for Nov'24

Angel One announced the key business parameters for the month of November 2024:Particulars Nov'24 % MoM growth % YoY growth Client Base (million)
28.78
2%
56%Avg Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
3.96
-3.7%
113.8%Overall average daily turnover (Rs crore)
42,64,500
-12%
24.1%F&O average daily turnover (Rs crore)
41,85,000
-12.5%
23.3%Cash average daily turnover (Rs crore)
7,100
-4.1%
42.9%Commodity average daily turnover (Rs crore)
72,400
30.4%
124.4%
