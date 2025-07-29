Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 30.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Oasis Securities declined 30.53% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.870.96 -9 OPM %88.5180.21 -PBDT0.770.77 0 PBT0.770.76 1 NP0.660.95 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content