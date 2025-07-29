NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 680.21 croreNet profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 59.07% to Rs 220.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 680.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 578.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales680.21578.45 18 OPM %88.7388.68 -PBDT500.43358.82 39 PBT277.10183.44 51 NP220.48138.61 59
