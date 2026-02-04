Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 544.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 544.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 269.85% to Rs 39.13 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 544.30% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 269.85% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.1310.58 270 OPM %69.3137.15 -PBDT27.664.79 477 PBT26.824.09 556 NP20.363.16 544

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 15.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 15.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Trent Q3 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 640 cr

Trent Q3 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 640 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Outstanding corporate bonds have grown at roughly 12% CAGR

Outstanding corporate bonds have grown at roughly 12% CAGR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today