Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 4.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 4.64% to Rs 27.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.38% to Rs 260.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 327.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.260.38327.0215.9412.0942.2939.2935.6435.1027.3026.09

