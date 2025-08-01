Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 92.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.99% to Rs 27.04 croreNet profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 92.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.99% to Rs 27.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.0437.55 -28 OPM %20.6713.61 -PBDT2.552.75 -7 PBT0.100.15 -33 NP0.060.75 -92
