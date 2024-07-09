Business Standard
Oil and Gas shares fall

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 40.38 points or 0.13% at 30412.11 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.98%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.78%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.62%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.58%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.35%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.34%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 2.1%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.99%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.88%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.85 or 0.43% at 54266.29.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.23 points or 0.26% at 16230.6.
The Nifty 50 index was up 98.8 points or 0.41% at 24419.35.
The BSE Sensex index was up 380.31 points or 0.48% at 80340.69.
On BSE,2004 shares were trading in green, 1869 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

