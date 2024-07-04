Business Standard
Oil India allots 54.22 crore equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Oil India has allotted 54,22,02,597 equity shares of Rs.10/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares on 04 July 2024 in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs.10 each for every 2 (Two) existing equity shares of Rs.10/- each held, to the eligible Members whose names appear in the register of members / list of beneficial owners as on 02 July 2024.
Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 1,62,66,07,791 equity shares of Rs.10 each amounting to Rs 1626.60 crore.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

