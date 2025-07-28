Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India announces incorporation of JV - Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company

Oil India announces incorporation of JV - Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Oil India announced that in terms of Joint Venture Agreement executed between Government of Assam (GoA), Oil India, National Fertilizers, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation, a Joint Venture Company in the name of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company (AVFCCL) has been incorporated. Oil India has a 18% stake in the JV.

AVFCCL has been incorporated for setting up of a new Ammonia-Urea Complex Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant at Namrup, Assam.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

