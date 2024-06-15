Oil India commences ESG initiatives to achieve net zero emission by 2040

The comprehensive ESG strategy initiatives will address various environmental, social, and governance aspects, including emissions reduction, renewable energy initiatives, biodiversity conservation, human rights, employee diversity, and inclusiveness. Through this initiative, OIL aims to set a benchmark in the industry for responsible and forward-thinking energy practices, aligning with national and global sustainability goals and pursuing its ambition to be a leader in the sector.
