To pay out deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2012 and 2015

Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs. 7,904 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India). With this, the Company has fully prepaid all deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of the year 2012 and 2015 which were at an highest interest cost of 9.75% and 10% respectively.