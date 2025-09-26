Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India reports presence of natural gas in Andaman Shallow Offshore Block

Oil India reports presence of natural gas in Andaman Shallow Offshore Block

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Oil India (OIL) reported occurrence of natural gas in its 2nd exploratory well Vijayapuram-2 (Loc. OAEA), drilled in the Offshore Andaman Block AN-OSHP-2018/1 under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).

The preliminary analysis of gas samples collected during intermittent inflow of gas as part of initial production testing, has confirmed the presence of Natural Gas. Further gas isotope studies are being undertaken so as to understand the genesis of the gas. As per preliminary assessment, this could be a leading indicator of presence of source or migration pathway or accumulation of hydrocarbon, which will help in future Exploration and Drilling Strategy.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs MoU with Bank of Baroda

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs MoU with Bank of Baroda

Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace II at Angul

Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace II at Angul

Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

PG Electroplast acquires 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

PG Electroplast acquires 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon