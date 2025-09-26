Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy signs MoU with Bank of Baroda

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs MoU with Bank of Baroda

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

To facilitate financing solutions for solar projects of MSME and C&I customers

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda, one of India's premier public sector banks, to facilitate financing solutions for MSME and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers opting for solar energy.

Under this partnership, Bank of Baroda will extend financial assistance to borrowers purchasing solar equipment and projects of up to 10 MW capacity through TPREL or its authorized channel partners. This initiative is designed to help MSME and C&I businesses adopt renewable energy with greater ease, reduce operating costs, and contribute to India's sustainability goals.

 

The financing scheme offers several key benefits, which include an attractive rate of interest starting from 7.75%, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore CGTMSE (Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises) coverage, flexible repayment tenure of up to 120 months, pan-India financing coverage, reduced margin requirements (starting from 20%), and concessional processing fees.

As of August 2025, TPREL has successfully completed over 2.49 lakh rooftop solar installations, achieving a cumulative capacity exceeding 3.6 GWp. In the C&I segment, TPREL has catered to a diverse set of customers across various sectors viz - Hospitality, Automotive, Aviation, Education, HVAC, Chemical, Steel, Electronics, and Textiles, among others

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace II at Angul

Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace II at Angul

Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

PG Electroplast acquires 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

PG Electroplast acquires 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

IRFC sanctions term loan of Rs 12,460 cr for upcoming thermal power project at HTPS, Korba West

IRFC sanctions term loan of Rs 12,460 cr for upcoming thermal power project at HTPS, Korba West

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon