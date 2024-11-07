Business Standard
Oil India selected as preferred bidder for Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block in Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Oil India has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block in Arunachal Pradesh. This selection was made by the Ministry of Mines in a recently concluded auction of eight critical mineral blocks, held under Tranche IV of the Auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks.

The critical minerals, essential for high-tech and green energy applications, will play a crucial role in reducing India's dependence on imports. Aligned with the national priorities of creating the national critical mineral mission, OIL is committed to support India's energy self-sufficiency and advancing the Govt. of India's vision of achieving self-reliance in critical minerals, positioning India as a competitive player in the global mineral economy

 

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

