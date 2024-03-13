Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 259.9, down 3.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.54% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 70.02% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 259.9, down 3.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost around 3.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39599.25, down 3.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 261.45, down 3.74% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

