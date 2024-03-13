Sensex (    %)
                             
ITC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Tega Industries Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2024.
ITC Ltd spiked 6.44% to Rs 430.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4398.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
Tega Industries Ltd soared 2.75% to Rs 1170.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6280 shares in the past one month.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd surged 2.68% to Rs 1129. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16564 shares in the past one month.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd advanced 2.65% to Rs 1146.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36410 shares in the past one month.
Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup gained 2.10% to Rs 974.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5873 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

