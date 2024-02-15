Sensex (    %)
                        
OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 76.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 40.93 crore
Net profit of OK Play India declined 76.17% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales40.9346.99 -13 OPM %20.7724.86 -PBDT4.947.29 -32 PBT1.744.32 -60 NP1.074.49 -76
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

