OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 76.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of OK Play India declined 76.17% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.40.9346.9920.7724.864.947.291.744.321.074.49