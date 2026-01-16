Central Bank of India gains after Q3 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,262 cr

Central Bank of India advanced 1.38% to Rs 38.81 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 31.67% to Rs 1,262.60 crore on 12.63% increase in total income to Rs 10,968.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 12.91% YoY to Rs 1588.21 crore during the quarter. Operating profit climbed 16.77% to Rs 2292.50 in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,963.31 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) declined 1.07% to Rs 3,502 crore as on 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 3,540 crore as on 31 December 2024.

Total business stood at Rs 7,74,106 crore as on 31 December 2025, registering the growth of 15.77% compared with Rs 6,68,686 crore as on 31 December 2024.

Total Deposit of the bank stood at Rs 4,50,575 crore as on 31 December 2025, as against Rs 3,97,907 crore as on 31 December 2024, registering growth of 13.24%.

Gross advances jumped 19.48% to Rs 3,23,531 crore as on 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 2,70,799 crore as on 31 December 2024.

Gross NPAs declined to 2.70% as of 31 December 2025, from 3.86% as of 31 December 2024. Net NPAs fell to 0.45% as of 31 December 2025 from 0.59% as of 31 December 2024.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 96.69%, from 96.54 %, an improvement of 15 bps. Total BASEL III CRAR stood at 16.13%, of which Tier I at 13.87%.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporations, public bodies, and institutional customers.

