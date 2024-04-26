Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit declines 49.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.17% to Rs 288.81 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 76.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 1154.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1090.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Olectra Greentech declined 49.24% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.17% to Rs 288.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.288.81375.911154.141090.7611.9313.3014.3812.9529.7844.18142.45122.5520.1135.06105.7889.4313.7127.0176.8365.59