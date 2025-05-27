Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 55.44% to Rs 448.92 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 53.17% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.44% to Rs 448.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.78% to Rs 138.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.12% to Rs 1801.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1154.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales448.92288.81 55 1801.901154.14 56 OPM %11.9911.93 -14.4614.38 - PBDT38.7529.78 30 225.17142.45 58 PBT29.2520.11 45 187.88105.78 78 NP21.0013.71 53 138.8976.83 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit rises 307.50% in the March 2025 quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit rises 307.50% in the March 2025 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon