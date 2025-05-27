Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 330.80 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare declined 40.78% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 330.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.65% to Rs 78.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 1286.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1151.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales330.80291.69 13 1286.411151.60 12 OPM %23.2123.97 -24.5520.82 - PBDT72.1548.21 50 263.41156.07 69 PBT43.3521.58 101 150.4148.20 212 NP14.5124.50 -41 78.2931.87 146

