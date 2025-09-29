Monday, September 29, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 1.39 times

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.09 crore shares as against 79.16 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of OM Freight Forwarders received bids for 1,09,96,659 shares as against 79,16,945 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (29 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.39 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it will close on 3 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and 129 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 114 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both fresh issue of equity shares upto Rs 24.436 crore and an offer for sale of 72,50,000 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders. The OFS comprises sale of 39,87,500 equity shares by Rahul J Joshi, 25,37,500 equity shares by Harmesh R Joshi, and 7,25,000 equity shares by Kamesh R Joshi.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 17.145 crore will be used for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of commercial vehicles and heavy equipmentand the balance for general corporate purposes.

Om Freight Forwarders provides a wide range of third-party logistics (3PL) integrated services including international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency services, multimodal transportation, warehousing, and distribution. The company has a diverse set of customers spanning across multiple industries, including minerals, mining &steel, coal, oil & gas, energy &power, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and EPC & infrastructure, among others.

In FY25, the company handled a total cargo volume of 66.86 million tonnes (MT) [bulk cargo 65.81 MT; break bulk cargo 0.81 MT; liquid bulk cargo 0.24 MT]. In FY25, it handled 1,16,457 TEUs comprising 1,09,914 TEUs of FCL (full container load) cargo and 6543 TEUs of LCL (less than container load) cargo.

Ahead of the IPO, OM Freight Forwarders on Friday, 26 September 2025, raised Rs 15.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.77 lakh shares at Rs 135 each to 3 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.99 crore and sales of Rs 494.05 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

