Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 74.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Om Infra rose 74.14% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.80% to Rs 111.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.111.82132.805.851.407.4710.706.239.358.084.64

