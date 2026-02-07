Bosch consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 4885.60 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 16.11% to Rs 532.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 458.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 4885.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4465.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4885.604465.7012.5313.05808.00765.40709.30664.60532.60458.70

