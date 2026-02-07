Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bosch consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 4885.60 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 16.11% to Rs 532.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 458.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 4885.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4465.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4885.604465.70 9 OPM %12.5313.05 -PBDT808.00765.40 6 PBT709.30664.60 7 NP532.60458.70 16

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

