Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir rose 25.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.560.5914.2961.020.640.520.540.430.400.32

