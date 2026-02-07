Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Le Lavoir rose 25.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.560.59 -5 OPM %14.2961.02 -PBDT0.640.52 23 PBT0.540.43 26 NP0.400.32 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit declines 85.88% in the December 2025 quarter
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 39.80% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST