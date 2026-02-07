National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 38.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 31.11 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Industries rose 38.78% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 31.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.31.1127.3011.098.832.842.102.041.472.041.47

