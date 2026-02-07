National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 38.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 31.11 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries rose 38.78% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 31.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.1127.30 14 OPM %11.098.83 -PBDT2.842.10 35 PBT2.041.47 39 NP2.041.47 39
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST