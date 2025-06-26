Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OM Infra gains after winning Rs 199-cr contract for India's largest power project

OM Infra gains after winning Rs 199-cr contract for India's largest power project

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

OM Infra soared 7.87% to Rs 140.45 after the company secured a turnkey contract from NHPC for hydro-mechanical works at India's largest power generation project, the 2880 MW Dibang Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Shares of NHPC shed 0.91% to Rs 84.20 on the BSE.

The scope of orders includes Ex-Works supply and CIF/CIP supply (if applicable) of all equipment, materials, mandatory spares, tools, and tackles, with separate identification of CIF/CIP and Ex-Works components.

The scope also covers all associated services, such as inland transportation to the site, unloading, storage, handling, installation, testing, and commissioning, including performance testing of all equipment supplied under the first contract.

 

Additionally, it involves any other services specified in the contract document for Lot-5B, Hydro-Mechanical works for intake and draft tub gates and hoists at the Dibang Multipurpose Project (2880 MW), located in Arunachal Pradesh, India.

The tenure for the project is 46 months, starting from the date of commencement of work.

Vikas Kothari, MD and CEO of Om Infra, said: "We are honoured to have been entrusted with this significant project, which aligns with our core expertise in H M components for water based project and our strategic vision of expanding Om Infras footprint across key infrastructure sectorsparticularly hydroelectric, pumped storage, and water management. This award not only cements our strength in H M components for such a massive power generation project of 2880 MW and also broadens our project portfolio and also reinforces our expertise in delivering sustainable and impactful infrastructure solutions on a turnkey basis.

Our team is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and technological integration. This project represents another milestone in our journey to support regional development and strengthen our standing as a trusted infrastructure partner. With a continued focus on water resource management, irrigation, and renewable energy, Om Infra is well-positioned to support national initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and hydroelectric development. We expect this project to contribute positively to our revenue and profitability, while driving long-term value for our stakeholders.

OM Infra is a leading infrastructure development company specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects for water management, engineering, and construction.

NHPC, a Mini Ratna category I public sector utility, is Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various Power Utilities. Its other business includes providing project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

