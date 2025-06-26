Barometers trade with decent gains; Financial services shares rally for 3rd day

The Nifty traded above the 25,400 level. Financial services shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 536.96 points or 0.65% to 83,295.47. The Nifty 50 index added 163.10 points or 0.65% to 25,408.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,884 shares rose and 1,948 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.17% to 13.12. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,506.90, at a premium of 98.60 points as compared with the spot at 25,408.30.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 38.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 57.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Financial Services index jumped 1.01% to 27,121.25. The index advanced 2.12% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Jio Financial Services (up 2.31%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.78%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 1.42%), HDFC Bank (up 1.23%), Axis Bank (up 1.20%), ICICI Bank (up 1.07%), Shriram Finance (up 1%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.99%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.96%) and Power Finance Corporation (up 0.65%).
On the other hand, HDFC Asset Management Company (down 1.09%), State Bank of India (down 0.73%) and Muthoot Finance (down 0.61%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KNR Constructions rose 0.41%. The company announced that its joint venture KNRCL-HCPL has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 4,800.57 crore for a major coal mining project in Jharkhand.
Ask Automotive rallied 3.51% after its board approved entering into a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH (TDH) to manufacture, market, and sell sunroof control cables and helix cables for passenger vehicles through a joint venture company.
