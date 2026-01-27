Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 325.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.39% to Rs 122.17 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos rose 325.78% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 122.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.122.1792.2811.738.3920.278.1715.863.6212.222.87

