Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 325.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 32.39% to Rs 122.17 croreNet profit of Omax Autos rose 325.78% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 122.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales122.1792.28 32 OPM %11.738.39 -PBDT20.278.17 148 PBT15.863.62 338 NP12.222.87 326
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST