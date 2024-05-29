Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 145.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.02% to Rs 535.58 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 402.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 347.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 108.75% to Rs 1614.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 145.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 105.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.02% to Rs 535.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 289.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.