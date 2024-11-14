Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 239.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.26% to Rs 389.18 croreNet Loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 239.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 84.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.26% to Rs 389.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 266.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales389.18266.09 46 OPM %-57.55-25.19 -PBDT-259.47-92.25 -181 PBT-266.93-102.64 -160 NP-239.66-84.35 -184
