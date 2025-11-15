Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 24.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 189.99 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 24.88% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 189.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 169.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales189.99169.47 12 OPM %3.695.19 -PBDT16.826.96 142 PBT15.445.63 174 NP10.9914.63 -25
