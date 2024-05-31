Business Standard
One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 802.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 355.06% to Rs 24.30 crore
Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 802.27% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 355.06% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 415.22% to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 247.74% to Rs 63.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.305.34 355 63.0118.12 248 OPM %22.189.55 -15.449.11 - PBDT5.390.51 957 9.731.65 490 PBT5.330.43 1140 9.501.36 599 NP3.970.44 802 7.111.38 415
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

