Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 73.53% to Rs 0.59 crore
Net profit of Omnitex Industries (India) reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.34 74 1.700.34 400 OPM %-5.08-8.82 --7.06-47.06 - PBDT1.53-0.03 LP 1.53-0.14 LP PBT1.53-0.04 LP 1.51-0.20 LP NP1.84-0.05 LP 3.52-0.21 LP
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

