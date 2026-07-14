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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONESOURCE enters into manufacturing partnership with Formycon AG

ONESOURCE enters into manufacturing partnership with Formycon AG

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

OneSource Specialty Pharma and Formycon AG, an independent biosimilar developer headquartered in Munich, today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership for biosimilars. Under the partnership, OneSource will serve as a strategic manufacturing partner for Formycon and provide integrated Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) manufacturing capabilities from its state-of-the-art biologics' facility in Bangalore.

The collaboration brings together Formycons Biosimilar development excellence with OneSource's end-to-end biologics manufacturing expertise to support Formycon's biosimilar programs for global markets.

 

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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