Onesource Industries & Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 394.95% to Rs 18.61 croreNet Loss of Onesource Industries & Venture reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 394.95% to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2725.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 767.28% to Rs 70.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.613.76 395 70.258.10 767 OPM %0.70-13.03 -2.01-2.47 - PBDT-0.08-0.25 68 1.540.04 3750 PBT-0.08-0.25 68 1.530.04 3725 NP-0.08-0.18 56 1.130.04 2725
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content