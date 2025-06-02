Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
KMG Milk Food reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KMG Milk Food reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Sales rise 135.83% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net loss of KMG Milk Food reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.83% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 247.18% to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.831.20 136 6.771.95 247 OPM %-9.8917.50 --11.96-31.28 - PBDT-0.160.37 PL -0.330.24 PL PBT-0.290.21 PL -0.460.08 PL NP-0.290.24 PL -0.460.11 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

